Riverside County Sherriff’s investigate shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sherriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Family Dollar in Coachella Tonight.

Sherriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 52 around 9:40pm.

Upon arrival, Deputies located evidence of a shooting and one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sherriff's say the victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

