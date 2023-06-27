Riverside County Sherriff’s investigate shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sherriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Family Dollar in Coachella Tonight.
Sherriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 52 around 9:40pm.
Upon arrival, Deputies located evidence of a shooting and one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sherriff's say the victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.
There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
