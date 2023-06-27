Skip to Content
Local News

Riverside County Sherriff’s investigate shooting in Coachella

By
Updated
today at 11:20 PM
Published 11:07 PM

Riverside County Sherriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Family Dollar in Coachella Tonight.

Sherriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 52 around 9:40pm.

Upon arrival, Deputies located evidence of a shooting and one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sherriff's say the victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for updates on this story.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content