Desert Hot Springs reveals pre-approved designs for residents to build casitas at affordable rate

The City of Desert Hot Springs is rolling out a new plan to increase affordable housing, with the help of its residents.

On Wednesday, residents took a closer look at the new pre-approved plans for “Accessory Dwelling Units” or "ADUs."

“Desert Hot Springs has been waiting for this for 30 years now, for this development. So finally it arrived. And those of us who have been here, investing in the Valley, have been looking forward to this explosion," said Jorge Sanchez, who is a realtor and owns homes in the city.

With a housing shortage throughout the state, he tells us this an opportunity to keep building.

“I have many clients that want to be investors. And this puts them in a track where they can keep their home, build an ADU. They have rental income," Sanchez said. "I think that it's going to bring in a fresh wave of residents to the city that we haven't had. It's going to add a lot of tax revenue for us.”

In collaboration with architectural firm YNG, the city revealed 4 pre-approved designs: Spanish, Pueblo, Mediterranean and Contemporary styles.

They come in a variety of layouts with Studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom options.

“They range anywhere from 400 square feet to 1100 square feet, and they all have an optional one car garage on the side," said Erick Becerril, the Community Programs Manager for the City of Desert Hot Springs.

Becerril says by choosing from this selection, it will reduce pre-construction fees and expedite the permitting process for residents.

“The residents throughout the valley are looking for an affordable place to live. Desert Hot Springs is that place," he said.

Earlier this month, the city approved to waive all local development impact fees for ADU’s built in the city.

It’s a way to expand housing options at a more affordable rate.

“You saw different generations here that are all in different financial situations. And that's what you're gonna see you're gonna see this ADU project help each one of them in a different way," Becerril said.

Property owners are required to schedule a consultation with the city’s planning department to discuss their plans for constructing a new detached unit. The Pre-Approved ADU plans are provided free of charge to residents, but certain submittals such as a site plan and possibly a grading plan (dependent on lot configuration) will still be required.

For access to the Pre-Approved ADU plans and forms, click here.