Summer charging tips for electric vehicle drivers as California braces for more heat waves

The extreme temperatures felt across the Coachella Valley this week prompted the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) to issue a 3-day energy Conserve Alert during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The alert was a call to consumers to voluntarily conserve energy when demand for power could outstrip supply. These alerts generally occur during heatwaves when electrical demand is high.

The excessive heat watch called for a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 109 to 117 degrees Fahrenheit in IID's service area, which includes parts of the Coachella Valley.

IID customers along with electric vehicle drivers were asked to voluntarily act to conserve energy during the intense periods of high heat as conservation takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.

EV drivers were encouraged to avoid charging their vehicles during peak hours before 4:00 p.m. or after 9:0 p.m.

IID encouraged customers to keep cool this summer while helping the local electric grid by:

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees, or higher, when home. When leaving home, adjust your thermostat to a higher temperature.

Avoiding use of major appliances (dishwashers, washers, dryers, ovens, pool pumps, applicable industrial equipment, charging electric vehicles, etc.) between the hours of 4-9 p.m.

Turning off unnecessary lights.

Unplugging, or turning off, electrical devices that are not being used.

Keeping blinds and drapes closed to prevent the sun from heating up the home.

Using floor or ceiling fans when possible, however, turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

There are also energy efficiency tips for EV drivers to consider, especially during hotter months:

Plan Your Route.

Plan Your Charging Stops.

Precondition Your EV.

Charge During Off-Peak Hours.

Monitor Your Battery.

Park in the Shade.

Drive Smart.

Use Eco Mode.

