Fire officials issue reminder of ways to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires

Fire crews have been busy responding to multiple wildfires throughout western Riverside County in recent days.

At the same time, The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve has issued a reminder to the public about the risk of unintentionally sparking a wildfire.

The organization shared an image on its Instagram account that shows what appears to be a message burned onto a fallen tree trunk at the preserve.

"We need to educate people about the problems with wildfires and wildfire season," according to Kevin Wong, the Executive Director of Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve.

In 2020, the deadly El Dorado wildfire was sparked by a couple in Yucaipa who used a smoke bomb for their gender reveal.

Fire officials are reminding everyone of ways to enjoy the outdoors safely, and what to avoid doing to prevent a potential wildfire.

