A local Home Depot is renovating a Horse Rescue Mission following Hilary Damage

The Home Depot Foundation, in partnership with 365 Connect, is repairing and upgrading the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue (CVHR) sanctuary.

"We are laying vinyl LifeProof flooring inside their main office," says Katie Bertoldi, the La Quinta Home Depot store manager. "We put insulation in there to keep the veterans cool when they're in there. We put cabinets and countertops in there, built tough sheds and pergolas, and have a veteran's corner that we're doing a huge amount of landscaping just to bring it to life a little bit."

They started on Wednesday and are continuing the renovations this Friday. The CVHR sanctuary provides a unique space for children, adults, and veterans to participate in equine-assisted programs that can help relieve stress and improve their quality of life.

CVHR has been in the valley Since 2009. They are known for rescuing and rehabilitating horses while providing a safe space for members of the Palm Springs community to bond with horses that mirror their needs. The renovations you're seeing are not only about the rescued horses; this place is a sanctuary for veterans, saving lives one vet at a time.