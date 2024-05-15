Skip to Content
Local News

What to do when you get dust in your eyes on windy days

By
New
Published 6:58 PM

Living here in the desert, we are used to seeing gusty and dusty days every now and again. It's inevitable that some of that sand and dust will get into our eyes.

We all know the feeling of getting a bit of sand in the eye. While our instinct is to rub our eyes, this may actually do more harm than good. By rubbing your eye, you run the risk of digging the sand deeper into your eye.

Dr. Tokuhara recommends blinking your eyes to help stimulate tears and wash the sand out naturally. If needed, you can also flush your eyes out with clean water. He also recommends wearing sunglasses on windy days to help protect your eyes from the dust as well as harmful UV rays.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content