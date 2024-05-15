What to do when you get dust in your eyes on windy days

Living here in the desert, we are used to seeing gusty and dusty days every now and again. It's inevitable that some of that sand and dust will get into our eyes.

We all know the feeling of getting a bit of sand in the eye. While our instinct is to rub our eyes, this may actually do more harm than good. By rubbing your eye, you run the risk of digging the sand deeper into your eye.

Dr. Tokuhara recommends blinking your eyes to help stimulate tears and wash the sand out naturally. If needed, you can also flush your eyes out with clean water. He also recommends wearing sunglasses on windy days to help protect your eyes from the dust as well as harmful UV rays.