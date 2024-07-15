Deputies respond to reports of shooting in Coachella

At 1:59 P.M. today, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of a shooting in the area of Vista Del Norte and Dillon Road in Coachella.

When deputies arrived to the gated community of Villas at the Vineyards, they were able to locate evidence that a shooting had taken place, however, no victims were found.

Viewers mentioned that the street had been closed for a few hours while deputies were investigating.

This is an ongoing case and no additional details are available at this time.