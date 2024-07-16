Enjoy free admission at the Palm Springs Art Museum every Thursday evening

The Palm Springs Art Museum is offering free admission every Thursday night from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M..

On Thursdays, guests can grab a drink or a bite to eat while enjoying the galleries and exhibits at their own pace, free of charge.

Pick up a free self-guided activity "gallery quest" booklet at the admissions desk to learn about the collection while exploring the museum.

Palm Springs Art Museum's hotel partner, Drift Palm Springs, invites museum-goers to come by after hours and take a free swim under the stars. A late-night happy hour menu will be available to guests from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M..

Additionally, museum members can show their membership card at the Drift hotel to receive 10% off regular-priced Maleza bites.

Don't miss this great way to beat the heat this summer!