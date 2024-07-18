Power outages in Thousand Palms and Indio

Thousand Palms is currently experiencing a power outage in the areas of Barcelona Dr., Westchester Dr., and Acapulco Trail.

According to IID, the outage was caused by a fire. They estimate that power will be restored within an hour.

IID is also experiencing fluctuating power in the city of Indio as well.

They stated that they will be conducting a forced outage for repairs and assure that they are working quickly to fix the issue. The current estimated restoration time is about two more hours.