Skip to Content
Local News

Power outages in Thousand Palms and Indio

MGN
By
New
Published 10:44 PM

Thousand Palms is currently experiencing a power outage in the areas of Barcelona Dr., Westchester Dr., and Acapulco Trail.

According to IID, the outage was caused by a fire. They estimate that power will be restored within an hour.

IID is also experiencing fluctuating power in the city of Indio as well.

They stated that they will be conducting a forced outage for repairs and assure that they are working quickly to fix the issue. The current estimated restoration time is about two more hours.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Alyson Booth

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content