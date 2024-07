A three vehicle traffic collision occurred just before 8:30 P.M. tonight.

According to CHP traffic incident reports, the incident took place just east of Dillon Rd, heading eastbound on the I-10 freeway.

Due to the collision, lane #2 on the I-10 has been closed off, and lane #1 has been partially closed.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Expect traffic heading eastbound on the I-10 freeway.