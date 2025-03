A 3-car crash delayed traffic in Palm Springs just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

It happened on East Ramon around Grenfall Road, between Sunrise Way and Avenida Caballeros.

Investigators tell News Channel 3 that three people were taken to the hospital with one of them in critical condition. One driver was suspected of DUI.

The crash closed the Westbound side of East Ramon before the accident scene was cleared around 6:00 p.m.