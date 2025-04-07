Indio locals gear up for busy festival season as city prepares to host Coachella, Stagecoach, and new Echo Lounge

The City of Indio is preparing for the influx of visitors it sees every year during festival season, and this year, the city is hosting a new Echo Lounge Experience.

According to the City of Indio, the new Echo Lounge is full day of rhythm, relaxation, and desert vibes in the heart of Downtown Indio. It'll take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9 AM to 9 PM at Center Stage (82881 Miles Ave) for Echo Lounge, a free, all-day event blending movement, music, and mindfulness.

Attendees can enjoy yoga sessions, immersive sound baths, a live DJ set, and a Coachella livestream—all in one vibrant space.

Free admission. All ages are welcome.

News Channel Three's Tori King is speaking with the city and local residents about the big event.

Stay tuned for her coverage at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.