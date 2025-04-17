First Alert Weather Alert Continues for Coachella Campers Arriving Thursday Ahead of Festivities

Gusty winds continue today, especially through the more wind-prone areas near the San Gorgonio Pass, with peak gusts around 40 mph. A low pressure system spinning across the western U.S. is behind the cooler, breezier weather we’ve been feeling here in the Coachella Valley. While the bulk of the moisture and any chance for light showers stays well west of the mountains, we’re still getting the impacts—mainly from the strong onshore flow and enhanced wind speeds.

Winds gradually ease up heading into Friday night, though another weak disturbance could kick up some breezes again Friday afternoon. Still, we’re not expecting a repeat of today’s strongest gusts.

Temperatures have been running cooler than average, but that’s about to change. A ridge of high pressure builds in over the weekend, ushering in a much warmer and sunnier stretch of weather.

By Saturday and Sunday, daytime highs will be pushing back into the upper 80s and low 90s, right on track for a classic desert warm-up. If you’re heading out to Coachella you're in for lots of sunshine, expect that dry, breezy desert air to stick around, but with much calmer winds overall. The exception being for those car campers who are rolling into town today… grab the bandanna and sunglasses to block to the dust. Don't go "gaga" if you see some breezes tomorrow for the festival--but generally they won't be as strong as yesterday and today.