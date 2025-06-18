Local police leaders discuss community trust in law enforcement after recent immigration sweeps

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – After recent immigration sweeps and arrests have been made by masked law enforcement officers, some are concerned about the trust between police and the community.

"I'm not going to evaluate their tactics, but it's not something that we would do here," Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said of the actions taken by federal agents.

"We have no power over telling them how or when to do their job. And the federal government can come in and do their job as they've been tasked by Congress as well as the White House," Mills continued.

Mills has made it clear in the past that the Palm Springs Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement. He also expressed confidence that the partnership between his department and the Palm Springs community will remain strong.

"I think that local law enforcement has the confidence of our community because we have been here. We will be here in the future. And we know that the community knows that we will stand with them," reassured the chief.

