What public lands could be for sale in the Coachella Valley? Local conservation groups react

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Before being stripped from the Senate reconciliation bill, millions of acres of public land in California were identified as eligible for sale. This would allow private entities to purchase this land to develop housing and energy projects.

The provision, however, was found to violate the chamber's rules.

This land is primarily managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Wilderness Society provided a map, seen below, that illustrates what local public lands from the two agencies were eligible based on the bill's text.

Senator Mike Lee, the Chair of the Senate Energy Commission pushed for the federal land sale. After it was stripped from the bill, he reaffirmed that he would keep trying, and wrote in part on X:

"Housing prices are crushing families and keeping young Americans from living where they grew up. We need to change that. Thanks to YOU—the AMERICAN PEOPLE—here’s what I plan to do: 1. REMOVE ALL Forest Service land. We are NOT selling off our forests. 2. SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE the amount of BLM land in the bill. Only land WITHIN 5 MILES of population centers is eligible." — Sen. Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee, X)

The Senator has not yet formally introduced the revision, but it could be proposed at any point. For now, local conservation groups said it's a "chance to breathe."

News Channel 3 is speaking with local recreation and conservation groups about the implications a provision like this could have.