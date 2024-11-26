Skip to Content
Possible agreement met in lawsuit over Prescott Preserve in Palm Springs

Published 7:21 PM

After eight hours of mediation, Oswit Land Trust founder Jane Garrison reports an 'agreement in principle' has been reached between the Trust and and Mesquite Country Club Homeowners Association. 

The parties to the lawsuit had spent two years in litigation - with Oswit Land Trust envisioning a 180-acre wildlife sanctuary called Prescott Preserve, and Mesquite Country Club HOA looking at an agreement with the former owners that ensures HOA approval of any changes made to the property.

Garrison previously explained to KESQ that the land had sat as a dying golf course before Oswit Land Trust purchased it, and the Trust had already received a donation of mature native trees before the lawsuit delayed the preserve's progress.

Garrison says the parties were able to reach an agreement through mediation which benefits both sides as well as the community, and the final documents are being drafted for the agreement.

