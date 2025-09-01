Two court dates: This week for parents of missing baby Emmanuel as search for remains continues

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) We're tracking two court dates for the parents of baby Emmanuel Haro-plus the latest on the search for his remains.

The DA says they have a strong indication where Emmanuel's remains are, but recovery efforts continue. Jake and Rebecca Haro are charged with murder and filing a false report; their arraignment continues Sept. 4. Jake also has a probation/firearm case set Sept. 2 in Banning, tied to a 2024 arrest while on probation from his 2023 child-cruelty conviction.

We'll be in court Tuesday and again Thursday, and we're pushing for updates on the search plan. Stay tuned to News Channel at 4, 5, 6pm, and 6:30 for more on this story.