Fire officials weigh in on wildfire risk after monsoonal rain

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Monsoonal thunderstorms have brought some summer rain to Riverside County's local wildland, but fire officials say it has done little to curb the region's high fire danger.

Because of the lingering fire risk, firefighters with CAL FIRE caution outdoor restrictions for campfires, trails, and other activities will likely remain in place until more significant winter rainfall impacts the area.

CAL FIRE also lists this year's fire statistics on its website.

INTERVAL WILDLAND FIRES ACRES 2025 Combined YTD (CALFIRE & US Forest Service) 6,504 425,680 2024 Combined YTD (CALFIRE & US Forest Service) 5,356 408,911 5-Year Average (same interval) 5,622 772,489

The number of wildfires and total acreage burned has already surpassed last year's totals, though officials say so far, Southern California has been spared from large wildfires like last year. According to CAL FIRE, most wildfires have been contained to less than 10 acres, and the larger fires have been kept within the 500 to 1,000 acre range.

Captain John Clingingsmith, a spokesman with CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, cautioned that Southern California's peak fire season is still on the way, which typically occurs September through October.

News Channel 3 is breaking down the fire risks and how monsoonal rainfall can affect fuels. Stay with us for the latest.