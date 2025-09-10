Rep. Ruiz warns Trump policies will worsen pollution, health impacts in Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-25) joined fellow lawmakers and health professionals this week to warn about what they call the dangerous public health consequences of President Donald Trump’s environmental rollbacks.

Speaking at a press conference, Ruiz a physician who has practiced in the Coachella Valley said attempts to roll back the EPA’s endangerment finding threaten families across Riverside County.

“As a doctor, I have seen the human cost of air pollutio... Families in Indio, Thermal, Mecca and North Shore face emergency room visits for asthma that are 60 to 80% higher than the state average,” Ruiz saidruiz.

Ruiz warned that rolling back protections could worsen smog, heat-related illnesses, heart disease, and lung disease in communities already living with pollution levels “two to three times above what’s considered safe”.

He called on Congress to reject efforts to weaken the Clean Air Act and instead invest in clean energy, resilient infrastructure, and protections for frontline communities.

Check back for updates and new reaction tonight on News Channel 3 at 4,5, and 6.