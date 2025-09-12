Utah governor says 22-year-old arrested in Charlie Kirk killing, Valley organizers cancel Latino events over ICE fears

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday a 22-year-old man is under arrest in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Officials identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson and said a tip from someone close to him helped lead to the arrest. Investigators previously released surveillance video and said a rifle and ammunition were recovered near campus. Charges are pending.

The FBI said a suspect is in custody and asked the public to continue sharing photos and video as agents process evidence from a rooftop where they say they collected shoe, forearm, and palm impressions. The bureau had offered a reward up to 100,000 dollars before the arrest was announced.

In the Coachella Valley, organizers say immigration-enforcement anxiety is reshaping public events. The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage has been canceled, with parishes planning smaller observances instead. Other Latino events have been scaled back or postponed.

Statement from Assemblymember Greg Wallis

Assemblymember Greg Wallis provided the following statement to News Channel 3:

“Political violence in any form must be unequivocally condemned, not only by elected leaders but by all of us, from dinner tables to boardrooms. Every American should be free to exercise their First Amendment rights without fear. Charlie’s tragic death has forced us to confront an unsettling reality, but we must not shy away from robust public debate and civil discourse. This is the American way, the path to rediscovering our shared values, not retreating into silos.”

Kirk, 31, was shot during a campus event in Orem on Wednesday. Officials released new video Thursday night that appeared to show the gunman climbing down from a rooftop and running. Gov. Cox and federal officials announced the arrest on Friday.