Volunteers use National Voter Registration Day to encourage voters ahead of special election

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day!

Volunteers are using the occasion to encourage valley residents to register to vote ahead of this year's special election.

Each year, volunteers at the Mary Pickford Theater encourage passing moviegoers to check their voter registration. Tuesday marks their first day boothing this year.

The organizers of the booth told News Channel 3 that while registering to vote is always important, this year is especially important with Proposition 50 on the ballot.

The proposition, introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, asks voters to approve a plan to temporarily redraw California's congressional districts through 2032. The move comes in response to Republicans in Texas, who approved redrawing their congressional maps.

News Channel 3 is speaking with volunteers on their registration push. Stay with us for the latest.

Meanwhile, Riverside County is also seeking temporary hires to assist with the special election. More details can be found on the county's website, found here.