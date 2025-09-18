Happening Now: CPUC meeting underway on proposed Edison rate hike

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. (KESQ) The California Public Utilities Commission is meeting Thursday morning, where regulators are scheduled to vote on whether Southern California Edison can raise residential power bills by nearly 10 percent starting Oct. 1.

The proposal, part of Edison’s 2025 General Rate Case, would add about $17 a month or roughly $200 a year for a typical household using 500 kilowatt hours, according to CPUC estimates.

Edison argues the increase is necessary to cover day-to-day operations and grid upgrades, including wildfire mitigation, vegetation management and preparing the system for higher electric demand. A CPUC fact sheet notes the proposed decision would authorize $9.756 billion in revenue for 2025, about $727 million less than Edison requested.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is also running for governor, urged commissioners in a letter this week to reject the proposal, calling it “an unacceptable burden on families.” He also criticized a new income-based fixed charge set to take effect in November.

“Ratepayers cannot continue to be treated as a bottomless piggy bank,” Bianco wrote.

The meeting began at 11 a.m. in San Francisco, with public comment scheduled before the vote. The agenda item could be approved, modified or delayed.

