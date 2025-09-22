City officials in Indio point to post-COVID growth, rather than decline as reported in recent analysis

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – A Los Angeles Times analysis identified the City of Indio as a spot that saw some of the worst income growth of any community or city in the state from 2017 to 2022. That's according to tax records from that time period, which compared the average adjusted gross income (AGI) of all communities in the state that submitted 3,000 or more tax returns.

This same report listed Thousand Palms and Indian Wells as seeing immense income growth during that same time period. News Channel 3 spoke with a realtor on the subject and broke down the numbers in those unincorporated places last week.

Now, News Channel 3 will be speaking with city officials in Indio who said the report does not fully represent what the city has done in the post-COVID years, from 2022 to the present.

Stay with us for the latest.