New numbers on damage caused by September Debris Flows in Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and surrounding communities

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KESQ) We’re learning new numbers tonight on just how destructive last week’s September debris flows were in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reports a total of 14 homes, one commercial building, and four outbuildings were damaged across Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and nearby areas. That includes three homes destroyed, one with major damage, four with minor damage, and six more listed as “affected.”

Officials say crews have completed their surveys, but with rain possible again Tuesday, firefighters remain ready to respond if more slides occur.

In Forest Falls, families like Arturo Guerrero’s told News Channel 3 they don’t plan to rebuild after losing everything for a second time.

Longtime resident Trent Reid described the latest debris flow as “the worst one,” saying it sounded like a freight train.

This is the worst one from debris flow standpoint, not from damage," Reid said. "Three years ago, we had somebody die just on the other side of the creek."

As of Monday, no injuries or rescues were reported, and evacuation warnings for mountain communities have since been lifted.

In Oak Glen, cleanup reached a crescendo near Chagall Road, where bridges that we're buried under what residents said was at least 10 feet of mud, have now been cleared out, and water has been let flow through the creek once again.

Business owner Alison Law Matheson from Country Mom Orchards in Oak Glen told News Channel 3, the development couldn't have come at a more important time.

“Our little community makes 75% of its income in the fall season," she explained. "is needing business because we all got ready for the seasons like we always do."

The National Weather Service says Forest Falls saw 1.5 inches of rain in just one hour, followed by another half inch soon after nearly triple the rate of a typical summer thunderstorm.

Still, with rain in the forecast on Tuesday, county officials caution residents to remain alert with the chance of more wet weather this week. They're encouraging residents to grab sandbags and be prepared. For more info on sand availability visit sbcfire.org/sandbags.