Local Jewish congregations celebrate Rosh Hashanah

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The valley's Jewish population is ushering in a sweeter new year. Rosh Hashanah is the holiday that marks the start of the new year in Judaism.

Faith leaders of Jewish congregations in Palm Springs gave sermons when the holiday began Tuesday, with a smaller number of such services on Wednesday. It's a part of the Jewish High Holidays – a period that will come to a close with Yom Kippur on the evening of October 1st this year.

Many are taking the time to reflect on the past year and usher in a "sweeter" new year.

News Channel 3 is bringing you the sights and sounds from local services as Jewish faithful celebrate this time.

Faith leaders from Temple Isaiah and Or Hamidbar – both based in Palm Springs – also spoke with News Channel 3 on the significance of the holiday and its importance in light of current events. Stay with us for the latest.