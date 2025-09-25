Palm Springs breaks ground on Demuth Park pickleball expansion

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Springs city leaders broke ground Thursday on a major expansion of the pickleball courts at Demuth Park.

The project will add 22 new courts, including one tournament court. Upgrades will also bring new sidewalks, shade structures, lighting, and landscaping to the facility.

Mayor Ron DeHarte, members of the city council, and the Parks and Recreation Commission attended the groundbreaking ceremony. City officials say the expansion has been years in the making and is aimed at meeting rising demand for the sport in the Coachella Valley.

Construction is expected to take about eight months.

To ensure access during construction, the city has partnered with College of the Desert to provide 24 temporary courts near the school’s satellite campus on South Hermosa Drive. Those courts are now open to the public.

City leaders say they hope the completed facility will be able to host tournaments and serve as a recreation destination for both residents and visitors.

For more information about the project and temporary courts, visit the City of Palm Springs Department of Parks & Recreation website or call (760) 323-8272.