The final celebration of The Dinah Music Festival underway in Palm Springs

It is the world's largest and longest-running music for queer women, nonbinary folks, and allies. The music festival is from September 24-28 at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs.

Founded in 1991 by Mariah Hanson, The Dinah has evolved from a grassroots weekend gathering into a global phenomenon, drawing thousands to a five-day experience filled with live music and iconic pool parties.

Hanson has confirmed that this edition will be her final production.

