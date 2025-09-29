Homeowners question long wait times to activate solar panels in east valley

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – One homeowner in Indio is facing a months-long delay to activate her solar panels.

In May, Peggy Murgo installed an additional 13 solar panels and a new battery to her home. According to Murgo, the installation itself was smooth. But after the installation wrapped up, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) told her it would take another 90 to 120 days for the solar panels to be activated.

The same thing had happened in May 2024, when Murgo first moved in. Solar panels were already installed at the home, but she had to wait through hot summer months for them to be activated.

Murgo is questioning the protocols behind IID's installation process and hopes her story can help answer questions other homeowners facing similar delays may have.

