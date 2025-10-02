Riverside County to test voting system ahead of November election

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) The Riverside County Registrar of Voters will conduct public testing of its voting system Thursday, Oct. 2, ahead of the Nov. 4 statewide special election.

The “logic and accuracy” test is meant to ensure ballots are properly processed and tallied. Staff will run ballots marked with selections for every measure through the system, then check results for accuracy.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Registrar of Voters office, 2724 Gateway Drive in Riverside. Members of the public are invited to observe.

Officials say the testing is part of ongoing efforts to maintain transparency, accuracy and security in county elections.

More information is available from the Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.