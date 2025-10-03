Riverside DA: Case Remains active, details sealed in baby Haro investigation

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) Prosecutors say the case involving baby Emmanuel Haro remains active, but they are not releasing new details as they prepare for upcoming court hearings.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week its investigators are “actively involved” but emphasized their focus is on building a case for court, not for public disclosure.

The update comes as Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of trespassing at Haro’s memorial site in Cabazon on Oct. 1. The call came in just after 8 p.m. Deputies searched the area but said they found no one and reported no items missing or disturbed.

Community members told News Channel 3 they’ve seen people removing objects from the memorial. One visitor said, “They took like four big buckets and six trash bags full of stuff and left with it.”

Despite the concerns, the memorial has continued to grow. Visitors added new tents, tarps and seasonal Halloween decorations this week, alongside rows of teddy bears and candles. For many, the site has become both a grieving space and a call for justice.

The case is now moving forward in court. A felony settlement conference is scheduled for Oct. 16, followed by a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 28.