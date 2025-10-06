Skip to Content
Chevron adjusts refinery operations after fire, experts warn California gas prices could rise

Published 3:12 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Chevron says its El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles is making “operational adjustments” following a fire that broke out late Thursday in a processing unit used to produce jet fuel.

The company confirmed Monday that the blaze is fully extinguished and that crews are stabilizing the site, but that “intermittent flaring” may continue to keep the facility running safely.

The El Segundo refinery represents more than 16 percent of California’s total refining capacity, according to the California Energy Commission. Chevron said it’s investigating the cause of the fire.

Experts say the disruption could push gas prices up in the coming days. “Prices will probably increase 13 cents a week for every week that the Chevron refinery is offline,” said Shon Hiatt, professor at USC’s Zage Business of Energy Initiative.

As of Monday, AAA reports the average price for regular gas is $4.61 per gallon in Riverside County, $4.65 statewide, and $3.13 nationwide.

Drivers in Palm Springs told KESQ News Channel 3 prices here still appear slightly cheaper than Los Angeles, where some stations top $5.30 a gallon.

Garrett Hottle

