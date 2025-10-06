Local nonprofits urge public to ‘recreate responsibly’ as shutdown approaches the one week mark

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) – Conservation groups are asking visitors to leave no trace in Joshua Tree National Park as the park continues to be impacted by the effects of the government shutdown.

The Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) is a nonprofit in Joshua Tree that works to protect the desert landscape. Ahead of the shutdown, a big concern from locals was that irresponsible visitors to the park could damage the landscape, which happened during the last shutdown at the end of 2018.

So far, the organization told News Channel 3 that there have been no reports of damage. "Visitors are being asked to follow Leave No Trace principles and to always recreate responsibly," said a spokesperson with MDLT.

The organization took to social media with the same message last week.

News Channel 3 is speaking with MDLT and other organizations in the area as the shutdown approaches the one week mark. Stay with us for the latest.