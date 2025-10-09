Oak Glen businesses rebound after September debris flows

OAK GLEN, Calif. (KESQ) Just weeks after mud and debris flows ripped through Oak Glen, local businesses are open again and welcoming fall visitors.

At Mom’s Country Orchard, owner Alison Matheson-Law says October is make-or-break for the mountain town’s economy.

“October is when we make about seventy-five percent of our income,” Matheson-Law explained. “Missing one day in October is like taking a week off work.”

The area is seeing signs of recovery after county crews cleared debris and reopened roads following last month’s slides. Still, with rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service says scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Oak Glen area Thursday evening. Residents say the threat is a reminder of how fragile the ground remains.

Oak Glen’s fall tourism season typically peaks through late October.