Rep. Ruiz to host virtual resource fair for workers, families affected by the government shutdown

Congressman Raul Ruiz will host a Government Shutdown Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 15 at 5 p.m.

Families, workers and small businesses who are feeling the strain can connect with local organizations and programs offering support during the government shutdown, currently in its tenth day.

Ruiz, who represents the 25th District, said the virtual fair will help ensure the local community has the support they need.

"I want you to know that help is available and you are not alone," Ruiz said in a statement.

Interested individuals can listen live at YouTube.com/RepRaulRuizMD to hear from local organizations, partners and experts providing information and assistance.

Organizations and service providers scheduled to participate in the resource far include: