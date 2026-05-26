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Indio man arrested on suspicion of burglary

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:17 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (KESQ)- A 25-year-old Indio man was arrested on suspicion of a burglary in Rancho Mirage.

Authorities said the burglary was reported on December 5, 2025, on the 72000 block of Beverly Way, Rancho Mirage.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning on the 47000 block of Jefferson Street in the city of Indio. Deputies served a search warrant where they located stolen property linking the suspect to the burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for burglary, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy John Lemos of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836–1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

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Isabella Carballoso

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