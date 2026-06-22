Skip to Content
Local News

Tech experts weigh in on artificial intelligence innovations and concerns as Expo returns

By
New
Published 10:03 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – An expo to spur growth in Palm Springs surrounding artificial intelligence has returned, and organizers say it's bigger than ever before.

Organizers said the PS/NExT Summit brings together the community and leaders in AI emerging tech, creativity, business, and education to develop skills, solve, challenges, spark innovation, and expand economic opportunities across the region.

The two-day event comes a year after the inaugural Palm Springs AI & Creativity Expo took place last summer.

Not all valley residents are supportive of the emerging technology, though. From environmental concerns and worries about artificial intelligence replacing jobs, some are opposed to the growing technology.

Tonight, we're asking local leaders and tech experts on how they're addressing the concerns while looking to leverage new technology as an economic driver in the Coachella Valley. Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.