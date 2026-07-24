$10 million raised to save Moon Camp, home of Big Bear’s famous bald eagles

FAWNSKIN, Calif. (KESQ) The land where Big Bear's beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow nest is officially safe from development.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced Friday it has secured the full $10 million needed to save Moon Camp, a 63-acre stretch of forested open space and shoreline on Big Bear Lake, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

The property was slated for a luxury development of 50 custom homes and a marina. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved the project last September despite receiving more than 5,000 emails from people opposed to it, the release said.

The nonprofit launched its fundraising campaign in mid-February. More than 25,000 donations from supporters around the world raised nearly half the total, according to the release. A donation of more than $5.5 million from Anna and Greg Brockman pushed the campaign over the finish line.

"We are beyond grateful for the tireless support of so many people these past six months," said Jenny Voisard, spokesperson and fundraising lead for the nonprofit.

The money clears the way for the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust to buy the property, with leftover funds covering closing costs, taxes, legal fees and long-term care of the land. The land trust expects to complete the purchase by July 31, the release said.

Moon Camp is the last undisturbed shoreline on the lake, according to the nonprofit. The parcel supports a rare endemic plant, San Bernardino flying squirrels and other wildlife, and experts have warned since the 1980s that developing it would cause significant harm to biological resources, including the bald eagle.

The announcement comes months after the death of Sandy Steers, the nonprofit's longtime executive director, who died Feb. 11. Steers helped negotiate the purchase agreement with the property owners before her death, and the release called it her most important priority.

The land trust plans to preserve Moon Camp permanently.