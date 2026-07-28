Skip to Content
Local News

Vacation rentals, fireworks citations and $325,000 for Mecca on Riverside County supervisors’ agenda

Riverside County
By
Published 10:17 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) iverside County supervisors are taking up three items Tuesday that hit the Coachella Valley: new vacation rental rules, results from this year's fireworks crackdown, and $325,000 for a Mecca sports park.

Vacation Rentals

Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a rewrite of the county's short-term rental rules. Adopting it would end a freeze on new rental permits in Thousand Palms and B Bar H Ranch that started in March 2025.

The freeze only blocked new permits. Existing rentals kept operating and could renew.

In B Bar H Ranch, 37 of 328 homes hold rental certificates — 11.28%, according to a county staff report. Thousand Palms sits at 2.7%.

The complaints were mostly noise. In ten weeks in early 2024, the county logged 53 calls for service in Thousand Palms and 49 in the Desert Hot Springs area, which includes B Bar H Ranch.

Fireworks

Officers issued 212 citations over the Fourth of July weekend, up 22% from last year, and seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to City News Service, which reviewed the county's after-action report.

Fines in unincorporated areas run $1,000 to $5,000.

Mecca Sports Park

The county wants to put $325,000 toward improvements at the Mecca Sports Park, News Channel 3 reported Friday. If contractors aren't done by June 30, 2027, the Desert Recreation District returns any unspent money.

The park opened in October 2023, built for about $6.7 million most of it a $5.8 million state grant.

News Channel Three will be following the meeting and have updates tonight at 4pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
B Bar H Ranch
City News Service
coachella valley
desert hot springs
Fourth of July
KESQ
Mecca Sports Park
riverside county
Riverside, Calif.
Thousand Palms

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.