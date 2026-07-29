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Halfway through the 100 deadliest days: Are summer roads getting safer?

By
New
Published 10:22 AM

We are now halfway through the 100 deadliest days of summer, that is the dangerous period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal traffic crashes.

CHP says crashes have not increased compared to previous years, and we’re looking at what that means as we head into the second half of the summer.

Key Risk Factors

  • Inexperience: Teen drivers are 3 times more likely to be in a fatal crash than older drivers.
  • Distractions: Cell phones/multiple teen passengers in the car heavily raise the risk.
  • Risky Behavior: Speeding, driving late at night, and failing to use seat belts.
  • Impairment: Summer parties increase instances of driving under the influence.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

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Kiera McKinney

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