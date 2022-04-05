Local students create safe space to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine in the classroom

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, social media has been flooded with gory and traumatizing images of the destruction and death devastating Ukraine. Especially following the deadly attack in Ukraine cities like Bucha. Ukrainian officials say that more than 400 civilian corpses have been discovered.

Many young social media users see the war's images and videos on their feeds and are overwhelmed with all sorts of emotions. So to help manage all anxiety about the war, some local students are choosing to talk about it with each other.

Michelle Deblois is an eighth-grade math and science teacher at James Workman Middle School in Cathedral City. Her students advocated to use the first 10 minutes of each class to talk about the latest news regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Deblois leads the discussion giving her students a safe space to speak up about their thoughts and feelings about the invasion. For Tuesday's discussion, she played the video of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday.

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people.” said Zelenskyy. “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities."

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” he added. “They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them.”

In turn, Deblois asked her students to talk about what things they do to help them navigate stressors and hard times. Helping them find common ground with the people of Ukraine suffering.

Students reacted to the war on Ukraine. Some feel anxious because they can't do more to help, and others feel anger towards all the devastation.

