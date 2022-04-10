House fire in Palm Desert displaces one adult and 5 dogs

Cal Fire Riverside County reported a single family home structure fire in Palm Desert early Sunday morning.

It happened just south of Fred Waring off of Portola Avenue and was reported at 5:27 a.m.

The fire caused some power lines to collapse.

The Red Cross assisted one adult and animal control assisted 5 dogs.

Residential Structure Fire in Palm Desert RPT @ 5:27 AM - 44300 Blk Lingo Ln. Firefighters are on scene of a fire involving a single family home w/power lines down. @redcross responding to asst 1 adult. Animal control responding to asst 7 dogs. #LingoIC @PalmDesertGov pic.twitter.com/1IQPBpKzvf — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 10, 2022

#LingoIC UPDATE- Fire contained. One adult and “5” dogs display, not 7 as originally reported. @SCE on scene repairing downed power lines. Resources committed several hours for overhaul. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 10, 2022

The fire is now contained, but the cause is still unknown.

Southern California Edison is on scene repairing downed power lines.

