House fire in Palm Desert displaces one adult and 5 dogs

CAL FIRE

Cal Fire Riverside County reported a single family home structure fire in Palm Desert early Sunday morning.

It happened just south of Fred Waring off of Portola Avenue and was reported at 5:27 a.m.

The fire caused some power lines to collapse.

The Red Cross assisted one adult and animal control assisted 5 dogs.

The fire is now contained, but the cause is still unknown.

Southern California Edison is on scene repairing downed power lines.

The fire is now contained, but the cause is still unknown.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

