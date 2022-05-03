‘Fight like hell’: California leaders react to draft opinion about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Leaders throughout California are reacting to the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could follow through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

News Channel 3 has reached out to local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. As of 10:00 Tuesday morning, his spokesperson confirmed Ruiz "has not put out a statement just yet," but one is expected "in a couple of hours." The spokesperson also said that Dr. Ruiz was unavailable for a requested on-camera interview Tuesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement that reads:

“This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger. It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years. “This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end. We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century. “I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into. We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.” California Governor Gavin Newsom

NEW: We are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution.



We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves.



Women will remain protected here. https://t.co/WTUpfymLS0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

California's state Senate and Assembly leadership also released statements in response to reports of the preliminary U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight. California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state. We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.” Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) and Governor Gavin Newsom

