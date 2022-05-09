Pueblo Viejo Villas housing development opens in Coachella

A key milestone in the redevelopment of an area in Coachella's downtown was reached Monday morning with the grand opening of the Pueblo Viejo Villas.

The development includes housing for more than 100 units and the city expects it to be fully occupied by June.

Pueblo Viejo Villas, located on 6th Street, is part of a larger planning initiative for the area. It's located downtown near the library and city hall. According to officials, "the detailed plan includes a strong vision for future redevelopment of the civic, commercial, residential, and mixed-use components of this historic part of the city. The project includes one, two, and three-bedroom units targeted toward families. Of the 105 units, at least ten units were set aside for individuals and families with at least one member who has a developmental disability."

