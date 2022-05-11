10th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast returns after 2 year pandemic pause

The 10th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast welcomed more than a thousand people. The event, held at the Palm Springs Convention Center Wednesday morning, made its return to the desert after the pandemic put it on hold for two years.

The breakfast honors the memory of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, and his legacy of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

The event is designed to strengthen coalitions among the many diverse community organizations that work toward equality in the Coachella Valley.

RIGHT NOW: The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus kicks off the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast. The breakfast honors the memory of civil rights activist Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in CA. The event is sold out with 1000+ guests.@KESQ pic.twitter.com/G2zKvLUvUk — Marian Bouchot KESQ (@MarianKESQ) May 11, 2022

All donations go on to benefit Coachella Valley youth through Gay-Straight Alliance clubs and LGBTQIA youth-related programs.

Andy Linsky received the Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award. Linsky has served on the Desert AIDS Project (now DAP Health) Board of Directors from 1990 to 2014 and was president from 1998 to 2002. He was also a board member for the Human Rights Campaign from 2002 to 2017 and is continuing service on the HRC Emeritus Council, which started in 2019.

Former City of Houston Mayor Annise Parker was this year's recipient of the Harvey B. Milk Legacy Award. Parker currently serves as the President & CEO of Victory Fund. She served six years as a Houston City Council member, six years as City Controller, and six years as Mayor of the city.

She is one of only two women to have been elected mayor and is the only person in Houston history

to have held the offices of council member, controller, and mayor. She was the first openly LGBTQ mayor of a major American city.