County COVID hospitalizations and cases creep up, how businesses are reacting

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County have been increasing this month. Although, the CDC still classifies the COVID-19 level in the county as low.

Near the start of the month, on May 6, there were 34 hospitalizations in the county. As of Monday, hospitalizations have more than doubled with 80 confirmed hospitalizations.

Also, the daily total cases are higher than they were at the start of the month. On May 3, there were 1,038 daily cases while Monday's had 1,511 daily cases.

Some local businesses are noticing the uptick, and are hoping it doesn't get worse.

The general manager at Don & Sweet Sue's Cafe in Cathedral City, Tim Atcheson, told News Channel 3 they are doing everything they can to keep the business clean and safe.

"I'm hoping that this is just a short term thing and we are going to get better soon," said Atcheson.

The cafe hasn't had a slowdown in customers and Atcheson wants to keep it that way. At the start of the pandemic, the cafe was closed for more than a year.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Riverside County to learn more about why cases are steadily rising locally and what can be done to keep residents safe.

Watch All New at 6 p.m. to hear how local businesses are reacting to the rising cases and what the county health officials have to say about the uptick.