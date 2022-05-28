Traffic alert: Gene Autry Trail partially closed due to weather hazard

The gusty weather has yet again closed a stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police alerted drivers just after noon on Saturday that "North Gene Autry Trail between Interstate 10 and East Via Escuela will be closed due to wind and sand causing a hazardous conditions."

The First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Alert for this weekend because of the hazards of the high winds.

Expect winds gusting over 40mph, blowing sand and dust, reducing visibility and air quality. We may see road closures and experience overall difficult driving conditions, especially with an influx of out-of-town visitors for the long weekend. Here's a look at how Saturday night winds are likely to shape up.

Because of the closure, there may be additional traffic in other areas, so you might want to plan for extra time on the road.

Officials warn against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

If you're driving in high winds make sure you take your time to get to point A and point B. Leave enough space between your car and others. Keep both hands on the wheel to help control your car. Keep an eye out for large semi-trucks or high-profile vehicles which are harder to control in high winds.

