State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know

As California goes into its third year of drought, the State Water Board is now requiring local water agencies to move on to their “Level 2” drought response plans. The unanimous vote happened on May 24.

What does the statewide drought declaration mean for the local area?

There is not a water shortage locally, but local water agencies need to follow the State’s direction.

In response, Desert Water Agency is planning to go into Level 2 after a public hearing on June 7.

Desert Water Agency water restrictions Level 2:

Outdoor spray irrigation is prohibited during daylight hours except for leak checks or with an agency approved conservation alternative plan

Restaurants can only provide drinking water to customers if they request it

Agency will increase water waste patrols

For a list of DWA current restrictions, click HERE.

DWA is offering resources to residents to better understand how the new water rules will impact them. On their website, you can find commonly asked questions.

What can you do to help conserve water?

DWA is partnering with residents, HOAs, and businesses to save water. It has a variety of conservation incentives residents can take advantage of:

Grass removal

Smart irrigation controllers

Improved irrigation heads

More efficient washing machines.

Residents can also help DWA by reporting water waste they see in the community.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear what DWA water patrols will be looking for when it comes to water citations and what you can do to avoid them and save water.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said more needs to be done to save water and to make sure all residents realize how urgent the crisis is.

“Every water agency across the state needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measure,” Newsom said in a statement. “Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months. We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count.”