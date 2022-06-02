Man killed in overnight shooting near a Coachella middle school

A man is dead after a shooting in a house near a middle school in Coachella just after midnight, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Shady Lane and Date Avenue across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting happened at approximately 12:17 a.m.

NEWS CHANNEL 3

Deputies said a man was shot in front of a house on Cairo Street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no initial information released yet on a suspect. Deputies were canvassing the neighborhood and were talking to witnesses. The only suspect information deputies released said a man fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The crime scene was across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School. The Sheriff's Department said deputies would be using a portion of the school as a command post. There was no threat to the school though, they said.

Deputies said they completed a security sweep of the school early in the morning.

There was expected to be a police presence in the school's parking lot for several hours. Deputies wanted to assure parents not to be concerned when arriving with students Thursday morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as this is a developing story.