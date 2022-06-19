DHS pedestrian hit by car, suffers major injuries

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian suffering major injuries after being hit by a car.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, officers determined the driver, a 64-year-old

resident of Desert Hot Springs was driving eastbound on Ironwood Drive past Ocotillo Road in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The pedestrian was standing near a parked vehicle in front of a residence on Ironwood Drive. For unknown reasons, the driver drifted to the opposite side of the road and hit the pedestrian, pinning her against the parked vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Police said alcohol and/or drugs are considered a factor in the crash.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Anthony Todd Johnston at (760) 329-6411 extension 358.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.





