Local and state leaders react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

Leaders representing Coachella Valley residents on the local, state, and federal levels are sharing reactions on social media to today's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Here are some of their responses.

Today’s decision from the right-wing Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade throws out nearly 50 years of precedent and rips away women’s right to make personal health care decisions. 1/2https://t.co/pBujKceepM — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) June 24, 2022

As California’s chief law enforcement officer, I want you to know this SCOTUS ruling does NOT change your rights in California.



Abortion remains FULLY legal in our state. — Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) June 24, 2022

It’s out. Roe is overturned! pic.twitter.com/EeH5kt3STE — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) June 24, 2022