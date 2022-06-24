Local and state leaders react to SCOTUS abortion ruling
Leaders representing Coachella Valley residents on the local, state, and federal levels are sharing reactions on social media to today's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Here are some of their responses.
Today’s decision from the right-wing Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade throws out nearly 50 years of precedent and rips away women’s right to make personal health care decisions. 1/2https://t.co/pBujKceepM— Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) June 24, 2022
As California’s chief law enforcement officer, I want you to know this SCOTUS ruling does NOT change your rights in California.— Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) June 24, 2022
Abortion remains FULLY legal in our state.
It’s out. Roe is overturned! pic.twitter.com/EeH5kt3STE— Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) June 24, 2022
SCOTUS has stripped away liberties & let other states replace them with mandated birth.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 24, 2022
This is not the America we know.
California has banded together with WA and OR to form the West Coast offense & protect reproductive freedom in our states.
ABORTION STAYS LEGAL IN CA. pic.twitter.com/fqWSmD2Yf7
