Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:43 AM

Local and state leaders react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

MGN

Leaders representing Coachella Valley residents on the local, state, and federal levels are sharing reactions on social media to today's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Here are some of their responses.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content